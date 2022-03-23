New Delhi: Delhi's GDP went up by 50 percent in five since 2016-17, indicating that the city's economy is in a strong position, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said on Wednesday. In his address to the Delhi Assembly, which was initially interrupted by BJP legislators who demanded that "The Kashmir Files" movie be made tax-free, the LG said that Delhi's economy in 2020-21 was adversely affected due to Covid.

"In 2021-22, Delhi's Gross State Domestic Product (calculated) on current prices was Rs 9,23,967 crore and in last five years, it grew by 50 percent as compared to Rs 6,16,085 crore in 2016-17. This shows the strong position of Delhi's economy," he said in his address. He also said that Delhi's per capita income in 2021-22 was Rs 4,01,922 which is three times higher than that of the country.

In his address, the L-G mentioned the Delhi government's achievements in various fields including electricity, education, pollution remediation, in situ slum development, green energy, etc. He also said Delhi has the cheapest electricity rates in the country and that 91.4 percent of households availed the benefit of power subsidy in 2020-21.

On the Delhi government's achievement in the education sector, the L-G said that the pass percentage in class 10th and 12th has registered successive growth. "The pass percentage in class 10th and 12th was 97.52 percent and 99.14 percent respectively," Baijal said. He also said that the Delhi Teachers University Bill 2022 was also passed to provide professional training to teachers by establishing a dedicated university.

In his address, Baijal said that the Delhi government's Public Works Department was constructing 784 multi-story flats in the Devanagar area for slum-dwellers under its in-situ rehabilitation policy. He also said that the Delhi government was supplying 945 million gallons per day of water across the city with a network of 15,000 km water pipelines. "Water is also being supplied in 1,577 unauthorized colonies by the government. Where there is no water pipeline, the government is supplying water through tankers," Baijal said.

PTI