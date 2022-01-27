New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Delhi on Thursday reported a considerable decline of 42 per cent in daily Covid cases, at 4,291, against 7,498 cases on Wednesday, while there were 34 deaths. The positivity rate has also reduced to 9.5 per cent with active cases declining to 33,175 as per the Health Department bulletin.

The fresh Covid infections and deaths have pushed the tally to 18,15,288 and the death toll to 25,744. With Covid recovery rate climbing at 96.75 per cent, the active cases rate in Delhi stands at 1.82 per cent while the death rate continues at 1.42 per cent.

With 9,397 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 17,56,379. A total of 26,812 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present. The number of Covid containment zones has also declined to 42,388 in the city. Meanwhile, a total of 44,903 new tests -- 41,187 RT-PCR and 3,716 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,46,92,453.

Out of 539 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 134 were first doses and 149 second doses. Meanwhile, 256 precautionary doses were also administered in last 24 hours. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 2,93,45,447 according to the health bulletin.

IANS