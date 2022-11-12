New Delhi: Delhi's air quality on Saturday remained in the 'very poor' category with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 311 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. The AQI was 'very poor' in 27 of the 37 monitoring stations. The AQI was at 351 in Jahangirpuri, 347 in Nehru Nagar, 339 in Sri Aurobindo Marg, 335 in RK Puram and 334 in Bawana.

The minimum temperature settled at 12.6 degrees, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity was recorded at 76 per cent at 8.30 am, the IMD said. The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 29 degrees Celsius.

On Friday, the maximum temperature settled at 28.5 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the IMD said. The 24-hour average AQI stood at 346 on Friday, the CPCB said. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday said curbs under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) would continue in Delhi-NCR as air pollution in the region was showing an upward trend.

All construction and demolition work, except essential projects, has been banned in Delhi-NCR under the third stage of GRAP. Brick kilns, hot mix plants and stone crushers are also not allowed to operate. According to Indian Agricultural Research Institute data, farm fires in Punjab rose from 1,893 on Thursday to 3,916 on Friday, the highest so far this season. (PTI)

