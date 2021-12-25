New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital slightly improved from 'severe' to 'very poor category on Saturday morning, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stands at 398.

Meanwhile, the air quality of the NCR region like Noida and Gurugram remains in the 'severe' and in the 'very poor category respectively. The AQI in Noida stands at 491, while the Gurugram's AQI is at 365.

AQI in Delhi's Mathura road stands at 425 with severe category.

As per the government agencies, and AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor, and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Also read: Delhi pollution still remains 'severe', AQI recorded 432

ANI