Delhi: A young man working as a Zomato delivery boy was arrested on Tuesday after he set ablaze the bike of a police officer who had allegedly slapped him on accusations of stalking a girl. The flames from the bike spread to the stands of the police booth and a nearby furniture shop, thereby setting both buildings on fire.

The incident was reported on October 23 at the Tughlaq Road police station. The police force and fire brigade reached the spot soon after the fire broke out. But by then, the flames had engulfed the bike and also spread to the police station.

The accused, identified as Nadeem (23), also pelted stones at the police to avoid getting caught. As informed by DCP Amrutha Guguloth informed that Nadeem was arrested in an inebriated state and on being caught, started abusing the police. She further informed that the accused, a resident of the Hauz Rani area of Central Delhi, has been sent to Tihar jail for damaging public property.

Also read: Food delivery man held for molesting woman in Pune

The incident for which Nadeem tried seeking revenge dates back to a few months ago. As informed by the police, Nadeem had once come to pick up a food order from a restaurant, and while he was waiting for his package, a couple passed by. The woman accused him of stalking and lodged a complaint against him at the police station. Though no written complaint was registered, a policeman on duty slapped Nadeem.