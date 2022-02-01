New Delhi: The aggrieved youth went to Birla Mandir Vatika located on the premises of Kali Bari in New Delhi and broke the idols of 'Rahu and Ketu'. People present at the spot caught hold of him and later he was handed over to the police. An FIR has been registered in this connection, said the police.

Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said, "The incident happened on January 29 on the premises of Birla Mandir Vatika where the idols of Rahu and Ketu were broken. The youth had been arrested and the FIR was registered against him at Mandir Marg Police Station, New Delhi."

The accused confessed to police that sudden deaths were occurring in his family due to which he was mentally disturbed. "I felt that this was happening due to Rahu and Ketu. Hence, I went to Birla Mandir Vatika and broke the idols of Rahu and Ketu."