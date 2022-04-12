New Delhi: The Delhi Women's Commission busted a sex racket in a massage centre on Monday and freed a girl (27) in the Azadpur area in New Delhi after receiving a complaint of rape. Delhi Women's Commission chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to Delhi Police regarding the matter and asked about a copy of the FIR registered in the case along with a full report of the action.

The commission has also sought details of the arrested accused and the girls rescued from the massage centre. Commission chairperson Swati Maliwal said, "We are constantly raising the issue of sex rackets being run in spas and massage centres. We have busted many such sex rackets running in spas and massage centres in Delhi."

Earlier on April 11, Delhi Commission for Women received a complaint, on helpline number 181, against a sex racket inside the massage centre and an attempt to rape a 27-year-old woman in it. On receiving the complaint, a team of the commission immediately reached there along with the Delhi Police and rescued the woman. The victim told the commission that she had gone to 'Gateway Massage Parlour, Nitika Tower, Azadpur' in search of employment. She further added that she was intoxicated and taken to a room where a boy and girl were naked.

