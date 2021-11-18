New Delhi: A woman in Ghazipur, East Delhi, died by suicide after being threatened with an acid attack by her ex-husband. The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide against her husband on the basis of the suicide note on Wednesday night. The suicide note has been sent for forensic examination.

According to the suicide note, the woman identified as Pinky alleged that she was forced into marriage by ex-husband Chetan by threatening her to kill the whole family. Under pressure, she got married to him in a Ghaziabad court. The harassment did not stop even after getting married. In September, both of them got divorced by mutual consent.

Even after the divorce, Chetan kept on stalking and intimidating her. Meanwhile, when Chetan came to know about his wife's second marriage he went to her house and harassed her further. According to Pinky's father, Chetan, along with one of his accomplices, reached her house with an acid bottle in his hand and threatened to burn her face on Sunday. Distressed with the threat of acid attack the woman died by hanging herself in a room on the terrace on the very night.

As soon as the information was received, police reached the spot and recovered a suicide note. According to the FIR, the victim has addressed the SHO in the suicide note. It has been said in the suicide note that Chetan had threatened to kill the entire family, only then did she have to get married under compulsion. Now she was being threatened with an acid attack.

