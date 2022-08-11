New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A few miscreants abused and harrassed a woman during an argument over the electricity bill in the Kavi Nagar area in Ghaziabad. The woman has alleged that the men, both builders by profession, have claimed to be BJP leaders and tried their best to suppress the matter. However, the woman was adamant about getting an FIR registered in the matter and she eventually succeeded in doing so.

As per the preliminary information, the complainant lives in a small society in the Kavi Nagar area in Ghaziabad, while the accused is the builder of the same society. The woman has further claimed that she has been living in the society for a long time, but for the last four years, she has been receiving an electricity bill much higher than usual. When this continued, she tried to inspect if there is anything wrong with the meter or the billing mechanism.

On August 3, she realised that there was a deliberate disturbance in her billing meter and there has been some tampering so as to supply the electricity she is paying for to some other house in the society. Realising this, she immediately reached out to the builder and complained about the matter over a call, asking it to be resolved immediately.

The accused abused the woman over call and refused to cooperate, after which she reached the police station to lodge a complaint in the matter. She has alleged that the police did not pay heed to her complaint initially, given the political influence of the accused in the area, and sent her back home.

Reaching home, the woman found the son of the builder standing at the gate. Both of them got into an argument, that soon escalated into a violent fight. The man allegedly beat up the woman during the argument, tore down her clothes and also abused her. The miscreants also threatened her with repercussions if any action is taken against them. The woman immediately reached out to the police again nevertheless.

After a lot of struggle and refusal to back down, the police registered a complaint against the two -- the builder and his son. The police have however denied any connections of the accused with the BJP as claimed. The FIR is registered and an investigation is underway.