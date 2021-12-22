New Delhi: The snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh as well as blowing of icy cold wave have triggered a further drop in minimum temperature in Delhi. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.4 degree Celsius, which was much colder compared to Hill Station Shimla. The minimum temperature of Shimla was 5.4 degree Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi also came under dangerous level, on Wednesday. It was around 399. Other areas of Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) also registered poor air quality. Anand Vihar air quality was 455, Bawana (422), Rohini (425) and Wazirpur (430).

According to Met office, the minimum temperature in Delhi will hover around between 3 and 5 degree Celsius. Besides, North and Central India will be reeling under icy cold wave for the next two to three days.

The Weather Office has predicted further drop in Delhi temperatures. An advisory has been issued in this regard, asking people to stay indoors.

The Delhi administration has made arrangements of bonfire at several places as well as increased the facilities at 'Rain Baseras'.

Delhi recorded the maximum temperature of 24 degree Celsius on Wednesday.