Six dead after under construction warehouse collapses in Delhi's Alipur area
Published on: 1 hours ago |
Updated on: 15 minutes ago
Updated on: 15 minutes ago
Six dead after under construction warehouse collapses in Delhi's Alipur area
Published on: 1 hours ago |
Updated on: 15 minutes ago
Updated on: 15 minutes ago
New Delhi: An under-construction warehouse collapsed killing at least six labourers in Delhi's Alipur area on Friday. According to Delhi Fire Department officials, 20 to 25 workers were at the site when the mishap took place. Many more are afraid to be buried under the rubble.
Further details awaited.
Loading...