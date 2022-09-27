New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved the order on the bail of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in a case connected with alleged irregularities in appointment, misappropriation of funds and misuse of official position as chairman of Delhi Waqf Board during his chairmanship.

Khan on Monday was sent to judicial custody for 14 days and special CBI Judge Vikas Dhull asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to file a reply on his bail plea. The AAP MLA earlier on Monday was produced before the court after five days of custody and was interrogated by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for 9 days.

At the last hearing, ACB had said that money was sent to Dubai and other money transactions need to be investigated. It was also alleged that an MCD school in Fatehpuri masjid was converted to shops and they were rented out at lesser rent which caused a loss to the board.

On Wednesday ACB sought an extension of 10 days of remand for further interrogation and confrontation of the accused with his associate Kausar Imran Siddiqui alias who has been arrested from Telangana. Kausar Imran Siddiqui is identified to be the fund manager of the accused, ACB argued.

The court was informed that the accused was taken to Bada Hindu Rao hospital and then to AIIMS due to health problems and therefore, the remand time was consumed providing treatment to the accused.

The additional public prosecutor (APP) while seeking remand submitted that the accused needed to be confronted with Laddan who had been arrested. Laddan was maintaining a diary. It was revealed during the investigation that a large amount of money was sent to Dubai and then transferred to a party. There were 100 people who either received or paid money to Laddan.

Out of these 37 people have transactions of crores of rupees and the diary also has an entry about Zeeshan Haider who received crores of rupees. He is also a close associate of the accused. (ANI)