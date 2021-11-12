Bengaluru: Terming his two-day Delhi visit as a success, Karnatala Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi boosted his confidence to work with added vigour for welfare of the people.

Addressing media persons at his residence on his return from Delhi, he said that the Prime Minister was all praise for the slew of initiatives he had taken up in the 100 days of his administration.

"The Prime Minister sought complete details of many projects and programmes, especially the amendment to KTPP Act. The Prime Minister suggested me to share its details with other states too for them to replicate it," Bommai said.

He assured that the state would not face shortage of coal as the Centre had permitted Karnataka to procure it from the Mandakini mines in Odisha. "We will get coal from Maharashtra too," the CM said.

The Chief Minister during his visit to Delhi held discussions with Union Minister Piyush Goyal on clearing the state's pending payment of Rs 2,100 crore and Goyal had assured release of the amount without delay.

IANS