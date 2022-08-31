New Delhi: The All India Parents Association (AIPA) has termed Delhi's virtual school launched on Wednesday as a "disastrous" idea to further marginalise poor children. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the "country's first virtual school" Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) and said students from across India will be eligible for admission. Affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education, the school is for classes 9 to 12.

"It is a totally disastrous idea to further marginalise the marginalised children. Poor children will go to virtual school whereas children of the rich will go to regular private schools. Every child must go to full-time regular school. Departing from it means no education at all," said Ashok Agarwal, president, AIPA. "Delhi government is failing to fulfil their constitutional and statutory obligations to provide free and quality education to every child.

The government doesn't want to invest in education of poor children. They want them to be left at mercy of god. Will they provide playground through virtual school?" he added. The application process for the DMVS began on Wednesday. The classes will be online and recorded lectures will also be uploaded online. "Let all politicians deciding to start virtual school should first send their own children to such school.

The virtual school violates Articles 14 (right to equality), 21 and 21-A (right to quality education) of the Constitution, besides violating RTE Act, 2009," Agarwal said. Any student aged between 13 years and 18 years who has cleared class 8 from any recognised school can apply for admission to DMVS. (PTI)