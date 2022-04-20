New Delhi: The Delhi University administration has decided to organize a webinar to help the students for admission to the varsity.

The webinar will be held on April 22 at 2:30 pm. Students admitted will have to take the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) exam to get admission to Delhi University. The varsity administration has started a chatbot facility to help the students during admission. Through the chatbox, the questions of the students are being answered instantly from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm on all working days.

Apart from this, students taking admission in undergraduate courses can get answers to their admission-related questions from the university administration by visiting the varsity mail address. The university administration has uploaded tutorial videos in English and Hindi language for registration in CUET on the website. The process of registration for admission to postgraduate courses is going on from 6th April. In the postgraduate classes, students will get admission in the same way as last year.

