New Delhi: The Delhi University is likely to announce admissions for postgraduate programmes for the academic session 2022-23 within a week, sources said. The DU administration can officially release the PG admission schedule this week while the entrance exam will be conducted from mid-October, said sources.

According to an official associated with DU admissions, the admissions for about 20,000 seats in over 70 PG programmes will be conducted online. He said that preparations are being made to release the schedule of the admission process officially in two to three days. Like last year, this year, too, DU will conduct the Delhi University entrance test for 50 per cent PG seats.

The remaining 50 per cent of seats will be filled amongst students graduating from DU on merit. The entrance exam for postgraduate (PG) programmes at DU is likely to be held in the second or third week of October. The National Examination Agency will conduct the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) PG 2022 exam online.