New Delhi: Good news for students seeking admission in undergraduate courses in various colleges of Delhi University. Delhi University on Monday launched the Common Seat Allocation System portal. Those interested to pursue undergraduate courses in Delhi University colleges have to visit its official website du.ac.in or admission.road.ac. After launching the Common Seat Allocation System portal, Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh said the admission process regarding undergraduate streams in DU colleges for the session 2022-23 will be conducted through three phases. The first phase of the admission process was kickstarted on Monday.

Some Delhi University officials said that at least seven lakh candidates are likely to apply for admissions in various undergraduate courses conducted by the colleges affiliated with the DU. The admission seekers will be vying for 70,000 seats. In previous years, the admission process in DU colleges was based on the cutoff of Class XII marks. But this year, the candidate will apply for admission to DU colleges based on marks obtained in the Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET). The CUET result is expected to be declared on September 15.

In the first phase of the admission process in DU colleges, students are supposed to fill in error-free application forms. The candidates have to fill personal and academic details and they have to upload certificates and testimonials as well as CUET application numbers. Details about sporting activities, if any, will also be desirable at the time of filling out the application form.