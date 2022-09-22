New Delhi: The entrance test for seeking admission in Delhi University Ph.D. and PG courses will be held from October 17 to October 21. The examinations will be conducted for the 2022-23 session. A notification to this effect has been announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) regarding the date sheet late on Wednesday evening. The NTA released the schedule of the entrance test for the DU PhD and Post-graduate program on its official website.

Those keen on pursuing Ph.D. or PG courses conducted by Delhi University, can log on to its official website https://nta.ac.in/DuctExam. The candidates can also seek information about the courses by dialing 01140759000. The aspirants will be vying for altogether 76 different PG courses offered by Delhi University. Overall 12000 PG seats in various courses of Delhi University will be filled. At least 1.70 lakh candidates will be vying for various postgraduate courses offered by the university.

Read: Delhi University to use 'normalised scores' to prepare merit lists

Besides, candidates can also seek information about the entrance examination by sending an email on duet@nta.ac.in also. The admit cards for the examination will be sent to candidates shortly. Dean, admission, Delhi University, Prof. Haneet Gandhi said that like in previous years there will be no change in the PG entrance exam in this year also.

The entrance examination for DU PG courses will be conducted in three sittings. The first sitting will be held from 8 am to 10 am, the second will commence from 12.30 am to 2.30 pm and the third sitting will start from 5 pm to 7 pm. The exam will be held on Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Besides, 50 percent of postgraduate seats will be reserved for DU students whereas the remaining 50 percent of seats will be filled through the entrance test.