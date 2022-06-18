New Delhi: Delhi University is all set to conduct the maiden Entrance Test for admission to various programs from the academic year 2022-23. As per officials, the university administration is planning to fill the majority of the seats in the first counseling session itself so that the admission process does not take long. For this, the students have been asked to indicate their preferences among different courses beforehand.

Pertinently, the decision to hold the maiden entrance test this year was taken by the Delhi University's executive council in December last year. A nine-member panel constituted by DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh had recommended that the varsity should hold entrance examinations through a Common Entrance Test to ensure substantial objectivity in the process of admission, amid controversy over high number of cent per cent scorers from the Kerala Board getting admission to the varsity.

The last date for online application was on June 10.

