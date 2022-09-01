New Delhi: A Nashik-bound SpiceJet flight from Delhi returned midway to the city due to glitches in its autopilot system on Thursday officials said. They also said that the aircraft managed to land safely after it returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport

“ An aircraft VT-SLP of SpiceJet, that took off for Nashik in Maharashtra from New Delhi airport returned after experiencing a malfunction in the flight's autopilot system," a DGCA official said. "SpiceJet B737 aircraft VT-SLP, operating flight SG-8363 (Delhi-Nashik) on Thursday was involved in an air turnback due to an autopilot snag," he added. The passengers and the cabin crew remained unscathed as the flight landed safely at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said that the aircraft made a normal landing at Delhi and passengers disembarked normally. "On September 1, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft scheduled to operate from Delhi to Nashik returned to Delhi after the flight crew experienced a malfunction with the Auto Pilot system," he added.

The incident comes at a time when SpiceJet has been going through a tough phase due to several glitches and a non-adherence to mandated guidelines in regard to the training of some pilots. (with Agency inputs)