New Delhi: The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) Friday signed an agreement with ISS Facility Services India to train students enrolled in the BBA (Facilities and Hygiene Management) programme. As part of this memorandum of understanding (MoU), the company will assist DSEU with curriculum advisory, faculty and staff development workshops, internships, and placement support along with six scholarships to high-performing and needy students, the ISS Group said.

ISS India also opened a facility management lab at the DSEU campus which will complement the skill development process with the tools and technology required for the sector. DSEU Vice Chancellor Neharika Vohra said the collaboration will help the students gain hands-on experience. "Experiential learning has been our go-to tool while emphasizing the need of viewing higher education from the lens of teaching as per the industry and market needs," she said.

Also read: Kejriwal attends first board meeting of Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University

"ISS Facility Services India, a subsidiary of the Denmark-based global facility management services and workplace experiences leader ISS A/S (ISS Group), has today signed an MoU with Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) to train students enrolled in BBA (Facilities and Hygiene Management) Programme," the ISS Group said.

The vice chancellor said the skill labs that ISS is setting up for the students focuses on training them on emerging technologies in the hygiene management sector. "We look forward to extending this learning experience for our students with the support of ISS, she added. (PTI)