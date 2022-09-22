New Delhi: A 22-year-old sketch artist was arrested for allegedly uploading private nude pictures of his ex-girlfriend on social media, police said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Mohd Tanzeem Ahmad, a resident of Doranda in Ranchi, Jharkhand, they said. Police said the woman was influenced by his sketch art and impressive count of followers on social media.

The victim, a student of a prestigious college of Delhi University, lodged a complaint at Cyber North Police Station. The woman in her complaint said that she was in relationship with one Tanzeem Ahmad, who she had met on Instagram in February this year, police said. Gradually, she started chatting with him and after some time at his insistence, shared her private pictures with him on Instagram.

Few days ago, the victim met the accused for the first time. During their meeting, the victim casually checked the mobile phone of the accused and found her nude pictures saved in his phone's Google drive. She also found pictures and videos of other girls in his mobile phone, after which broke up with the accused.

The break up infuriated Ahmed and he uploaded the private pictures of the woman on social media, a senior police officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that during investigation, information, including details of social media accounts of the accused, were gathered from the complainant.

They located him in the Jama Masjid area and made him join the investigation of the case. After a detailed interrogation, the accused was arrested on Tuesday, said police. The SIM card and mobile phone used in the offence too were recovered from him, police said. The interrogation revealed that Ahmed used to attract women on Instagram using his followers count as clout.

He would be get into an online relationship with them and would insist on them to share their private pictures with him, the DCP said. (PTI)