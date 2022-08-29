New Delhi: A delegation of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee reached Pakistan High Commission in Delhi on Monday after a Sikh girl was abducted, forcibly converted, and then married to a rickshaw puller. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee President Harmeet Singh Kalka said in a conversation with the media, "The High Commission officer backed off by saying that they are investigating within the ambit of the law and the commission will do whatever the Government will ask to do. We will also take this matter at the international level and will also go to the International Human Rights Commission if needed."

Kalka expressed dissatisfaction with the behavior of Pakistani officials and said that whenever his delegation meets the High Commission or official of any country, they have a feeling that what has gone wrong should be rectified but not in Pakistan High Commission. The Pakistani officer posted in India shrugged off and told him that the action was going on according to the law of his country.

The accused has been booked, detained, and will be produced in court this week but, the abducted woman has not yet been reunited with her family. The people of the Sikh community suspect that this is being done only to save the people involved in this incident.

"We have clearly told them today that if you will not take cognizance of this matter and if you do not bring any policy to save the minorities in Pakistan and do not keep your explanation on this issue, then we will take this issue to the International Human Rights Commission." The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee has said that it will write to all the organizations of the Sikh community in this regard. We will also correspond abroad and ask everyone to unitedly take up such a matter with the International Human Rights Commission."

Earlier, on August 20, a woman named Deen Kaur was kidnapped, converted, and wed to a rickshaw puller, after which protests started in other countries including Pakistan.