New Delhi: Kangana Raut, who is hogging the limelight for all the wrong reasons, yet again landed herself in trouble, as Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday lodged a complaint against her accusing of hateful remarks and demanded the withdrawal of Padam Shri conferred on her.

"Kangana's statement on repeal of farm laws and likening farmers to the Khalistani terrorists is uncalled for," he alleged.

He demanded stringent action against her by the Centre for her hateful content on Instagram. Her security and Padam Shri should be withdrawn immediately and she should either be put in a mental asylum or in prison," he opined.

Sirsa posted the complaint to Delhi police on Twitter and alleged that it had been filed "for her disrespectful, contemptuous and insulting post on Instagram".

Taking to her Instagram story, the actor did not name Indira Gandhi but said she crushed those working to disintegrate the country."Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today, but let's not forget one woman. The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes).

"No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation... she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life. Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye...," she said."even after decades of her death... aaj bhi uske naam se kampte hain yeh.... Inko vaisa he guru chahiye... (they shiver from her name even today...they need such a guru)," she added.

Also read: Kangana sparks fresh row, cites history saying 'Gandhi, others had agreed to hand over Netaji'