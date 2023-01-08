New Delhi: A thick layer of fog covered the national capital on Sunday morning lowering visibility. The national capital and nearby states continue to witness severe cold and fog conditions. 42 trains running late in the Northern Railway region, the Northern Railways stated. Around 20 flights were delayed at Delhi airport.

Safdarjung in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celcius, Aya Nagar recorded 2.6 degrees, Lodhi Road 2.8 degrees Celcius and Palam 5.2 degrees Celcius, the India Meteorological Department stated. Intense cold wave conditions were also reported at Lucknow and Siliguri. On Saturday, India Meteorological Department predicted cold wave and cold day conditions likely to continue over northwest India during the next two days.

Dense to very dense fog conditions over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh during the next 48 hours and decrease and distribute thereafter, the IMD added. According to the weather department, minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by about 2°C over many parts of the plains of Northwest India after two days. No significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over east India during the next three days and a rise of about 2-3°C thereafter.

Fall by 2-3°C in minimum temperatures is very likely over Madhya Pradesh during the next two days and no significant change during the subsequent three days. Due to the continuation of prevailing light winds and high moisture near the surface over Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog is very likely to continue in some/many parts during night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next two days and in isolated pockets thereafter for subsequent three days over the region.

Very Dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Uttarakhand, north Rajasthan, Bihar, SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Tripura during the next three days; over north Madhya Pradesh during the next two days. (With Agency inputs)