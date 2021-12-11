New Delhi: The national capital has recorded the coldest night with a temperature of 8.3 degrees on Friday night, according to the Meteorological department. Officials have stated that the recorded temperature is the lowest for this season. The temperature is expected to increase during the upcoming winter in Delhi.

Adding on, they said the lowest temperature can go up to 8 degrees or less. On the other end, the maximum temperature can raise up to 23 and 24 degrees.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the capital has dropped down to 301, mentioning it "very poor" condition, this morning. Delhi's air quality continues to remain under the "poor" for the past 3 days.

The AQI of various areas in Delhi has dropped down to the very poor category following which the Commission For Air Quality Management has ordered for the closure of industries not functioning on PNG.

Meteorological Department officials assume that due to the bad air condition, fog around the might dominate from 12 December. It this case people would suffer cold and pollution simultaneously. This condition is believed to lower after 16 December.

An AQI between Zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 is 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor' and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Also read: Delhi Air Pollution: SC prompts air quality panel to decide on construction, industrial bans