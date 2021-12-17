New Delhi: The Delhi state government on Thursday announced that all schools in the national capital will resume physical classes for students of class 6 onwards from December 18. The decision came after a nod to reopen schools has been given by the Commission for National Air Quality Management in the national capital and surrounding areas.

Earlier the education department of Delhi had sent two proposals to the Ministry of Environment regarding the reopening of schools. The proposal suggested that schools should reopen in-person for Classes 6 and above immediately while for classes 5 and below, schools can resume in physical mode from December 20 onwards. For younger classes, schools will resume from December 27 onwards in physical mode.

Schools will open amid the strict Covid -19 precaution guidelines as the national capital has also reported case of the new Omicron Variant.

Earlier, schools in Delhi reopened on November 29 for all classes, however, they have closed again from December 3 due to poor pollution levels in the national capital.

The earlier decision was made basing on Supreme Court pulling up Delhi government for opening schools amid the rising air pollution levels in the city.

“When the government implemented work from home for adults then why children are being forced to go to school,” the SC had asked the Delhi government, as reported by ANI.

Read : All state governments should reopen schools: ICMR