Delhi schools to reopen for all classes from November 29
Published on: 2 hours ago
New Delhi: All schools in Delhi will reopen from November 29 for all classes, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.
He made the announcement through a Twitter post.
Earlier, schools in Delhi were reopened for students of 9 to 12 standards after remaining closed for about one and a half years along with other educational institutions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
