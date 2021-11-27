New Delhi: All schools in Delhi will reopen from November 29 for all classes, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

He made the announcement through a Twitter post.

Earlier, schools in Delhi were reopened for students of 9 to 12 standards after remaining closed for about one and a half years along with other educational institutions due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

