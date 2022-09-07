New Delhi: Parents of children studying in GD Goenka School have accused the school administration of keeping young children locked in a room for 3 hours for non-payment of fees. The children who could not deposit the school fees during the Corona period were also allegedly barred from taking exams. The parents allege that their children were harassed while locked in the room and were not even allowed to use the washroom.

One of the parents, Ankit Mann said that a petition has been filed in the court against the arbitrariness of the school. "But the school is being run by the wife of a politician due to which no action is being taken against the administration. But we will stand firm until action is taken," Mann said.

The parents further alleged that the fee dispute has been going on for several months. "The matter has been going on for long and is not settled yet. In such a situation, when the students went or the exams on Tuesday, they were locked up in a room and barred from sitting for the exam," another one of the parents said.

The school administration has refused to talk on the matter. Meanwhile, the parents of these children are insistent that the police should take strict legal action against the school administration.