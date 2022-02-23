New Delhi: A Class XI girl student from a Government school in Delhi’s Mustafabad region was allegedly denied entry into the classroom for wearing hijab on Monday, February 21. Now, a video of the incident is making rounds on social media, in which the student can be seen explaining what transpired in the classroom, describing how she was pulled out of class and asked to remove the hijab.

Earlier, six Muslim students were denied entry into their classroom for wearing hijabs at the Government Women’s PU College in Karnataka’s Udupi in December last year. Which later erupted into a big issue and created ripples in the state.

ETV Bharat does not confirm the veracity of this video getting viral on social media.

