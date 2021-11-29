New Delhi: The Saket court has dismissed a petition claiming that the Quwwatul Islam Masjid in the Qutub Minar complex was built by demolishing 27 Hindu and Jain temples. The order was passed by civil Judge Neha Sharma.

Earlier on December 24, the court has directed the petitioner to explain what is the justification for filing the petition as a devotee. It had further asked that whether a court can order the formation of a trust.

During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer Harishankar Jain told the court, "there was no dispute over the demolition of the temples. So there is no need of proving it. We are suffering for more than 800 years. Now we are seeking rights for the rituals of worship, which is our fundamental right,'

Jain appearing before the court had added that the Namaz has not been offered there for the last 800 years and it has not been used as a mosque. The iron pillar present at the sight symbolises the shattered idols of Lord Vishnu and other adorable deities.

Following his statement, Judge Neha Sharma had said, "you are asking for the right to worship. Right now the place is in possession of ASI, so in another way, you are seeking possession of the land,"

Replying to the court statement, Jain said that the petitioner was not seeking for the rights of the land but the Right to Worship can be given even without giving the ownership."

A civil suit was filed before the Delhi Saket court on December 9 2020, alleging that the 'Quwwat-Ul-Islam Masjid', situated within the Qutub Minar Complex in Mehrauli was built in place of a temple complex.

The plea, filed on behalf of Jain deity Tirthankar Lord Rishabh Dev and Hindu deity Lord Vishnu (through their next of friends), seeks restoration of the alleged temple complex and permission of rituals.

Read: Exclusive: Lawsuit filed for restoration of temples inside Qutub Minar complex