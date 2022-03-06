New Delhi: A renowned Delhi based lawyer has called out the Delhi Police for failing to lodge an FIR into the attack on a Muslim youth leaving him blind in one eye during the Delhi riots of 2020.

Muhammad Nasir, a resident of Noor Elahi area of ​​North East Delhi, was returning home from Max Hospital on the night of February 24, 2020 when he was attacked by rioters in which Nasir lost one of his eyes. Renowned lawyer Mehmood Pracha, who is pursuing Nasir's case, spoke to ETV Bharat over the matter.

Pracha alleged that the Delhi Police was not registering Nasir's FIR “at the behest of their masters”. The victim, the lawyer said, had tried to lodge an FIR in Bhajanpura police station after he was injured but the SHO dismissed him saying that the police would come to his house and will take his statement which did not happen leaving the perpetrators scot-free.

Nasir later approached the lower court which in October 2020, ordered Delhi Police to register an FIR within 24 hours. With the police failing to comply, in March 2021, the court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Police and ordered to register an FIR. Pracha said that instead of complying with the court orders and registering FIR, Delhi Police had challenged the decision in Delhi High Court.

Pracha said he fears that Delhi Police “would also challenge the decision of Delhi High Court in the Supreme Court to save the culprits”. He said that since the attack, the culprits had not only put pressure on Nasir, an attempt was made to intimidate him by raiding his office. He said he is “not afraid of anyone and will continue efforts to bring justice to the people”.

