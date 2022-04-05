New Delhi: The Karkardooma Court in Delhi has rejected the bail plea of ​​Meeran Haider, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Delhi youth wing president, who is accused of plotting the Delhi violence. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat ordered the reprobation of bail.

An FIR was registered against Meeran under sections 13, 16, 17, and 18 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act along with sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property in the Delhi violence case. The accused in the case include Safoora Zargar, Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi, Ishrat Jahan, Meeran Haider, Gulfisha, Shafa ur Rehman, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Shadab Ahmed, Tasleem Ahmed, Salim Malik, Mohammad Salim Khan, Athar Khan, Sharjeel Imam, Faizan Khan, Natasha Narwal and Devangan Kalita. Of these, five accused Ishrat Jahan, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangan Kalita and Natasha Narwal have got bails.

