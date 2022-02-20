New Delhi: National General Secretary of the Jamiat-ulema-i-Hind Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi said that at least 465 people were granted bail while 160 cases are still pending in February 2020 North East Delhi riots.

The national capital had witnessed the 'worst communal riots' since partition in February 2020 in which more than 50 people were killed, including a police officer. Most of the houses and shops of Muslims were set on fire in the violence. Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi said compensation was announced by the Delhi government did not benefit the victims of the riots. However, the Jamiat-ulema-i-Hind helped them by constructing 166 houses and repairing 244 shops.

Maulana Qasmi said that during the Delhi riots, all kinds of assistance has been provided to all the victims of the riots irrespective of religion and nationality. He further said the Jamiat has also played an important role in providing employment to the people, who lost their jobs in the riots. Qasmi added the President of Jamiat-ulema-i-Hind Maulana Mahmood Madani has ordered that Shiv Vihar basti will be adopted by the Jamiat and it will be developed as a model basti.