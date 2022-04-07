New Delhi: Delhi's Karkardooma Court on Thursday denied bail to the President of Jamia Millia Islamia Alumni Association, Shifa-Ur-Rehman in connection with the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat pronounced the order after hearing Advocate Abhishek Singh appearing for Rehman and Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad.

Rehman had argued that merely being a protestor is not an offense and that every person is entitled to have his or her own opinion. It was also submitted that the grant of sanction to prosecute him under UAPA in the Delhi Riots larger conspiracy case was 'pre-determined' and that the authorities acted under the dictation of somebody while doing so.

He also argued that while the police alleged that Rehman, being Alumni of the Alumni Association of Jamia Milia Islamia (AAJMI), provided support to the protestors, none of the other office-bearers of the association had been made an accused. Whether providing financial help money to protesters is an offense under UAPA.

Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution had argued that the riots were meticulously planned, there was the destruction of properties, disruption of essential services, use of petrol bombs, lathis, stones, etc., and therefore meeting the criteria which are required under 15(1)(a)(i),(ii) and (iii) of the Act.

Rahman was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on 26 April 2020 in a case against him under Sections 120B, 124A, 302, 307 of Indian Penal Code, Sections 3 and 4 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act, besides Sections 13, 16, 17 and 18 of UAPA have been registered.

Read: Delhi violence case: Court denies bail to Meeran Haider