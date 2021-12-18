New Delhi: The morning weather of the national capital stayed covered with shallow fog and high-speed winds and the temperature recorded was 6 degrees Celcius.

According to the Indian Meteorology Department, this is the lowest recorded temperature. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature has dropped down by two notches below the average.

The foggy daylight has forced the people of Delhi to stay home. The capital's winter has become more terrifying for the homeless and destitute.

Furthermore, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 280, which still makes it remain under the 'poor' category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe

