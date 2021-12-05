New Delhi: The national capital reported first case of Omicron variant of Covid-19 on Sunday.

"First omicron case detected in Delhi. The patient admitted to the LNJP Hospital had returned from Tanzania. Till now, 17 people (who come from abroad) have tested positive for Covid and they have been admitted to the hospital," Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters.

With the latest instance of Delhi, the country has so far recorded five Omnicron cases. While the first two cases of the new variant were reported in Karnataka, Gujarat reported the third case from Jamnagar. The fourth case was reported from Dombivli in Maharashtra.

Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed his concern over the Omicron variant and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to suspend international flights.

The Omicron variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa on November 25 and was classified by it as a "variant of concern'. According to WHO the first known confirmed case of the Omicron variant was from a specimen collected on November 9, 2021.

Several countries have imposed travel on nations in southern Africa since the discovery of the new variant. India has added several countries to the list from where travellers will have to comply with additional rules including going through RTPCR test after arrival.

So far the Omicron variant has been found in 33 countries and the number is expected to increase, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Also Read: Omicron reaches Gujarat, Maharashtra; four cases in India now