New Delhi: While the entire nation is experiencing a rapid surge in Omicron as well as Covid-19 cases, the national capital reported 57 new cases of the Omicron variant on Friday. The total Omicron tally in Delhi has therefore set a new high at 320.

With a total of 1,270 Omicron cases reported on Friday in India, this new Covid variant has knocked 23 states of the country. As many as 374 of the total Omicron affected patients have been discharged so far.

The maximum number of cases have been registered in Maharashtra with the tally at 450, followed by Delhi at 320. On Thursday, 1,313 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Delhi. At the same time, the infection rate was recorded at 1.79 percent.

So far, no Omicron deaths have been officially reported in the country although two deaths - each from Maharashtra and Rajasthan - are being 'suspected' to be Omicron deaths.

Also read: Omicron-positive patient dies in Rajasthan, second suspected death due to new variant