New Delhi: Four new cases of Omicron, a new Covid-19 variant have been reported in Delhi which totals up the number to 6, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has confirmed this on Tuesday. However, the first patient of the new variant has been discharged from Loknayak Jaiprakash Hospital.

The new variant was confirmed in a 37-year-old man hailing from Ranchi, but living in the state. As the patient showed no serious symptoms, he was discharge from the hospital. However, efforts has already been started to identify other people who came in contact with him.

The government intensified precautionary measures in view of the new variant in the Capital. Considering the given situation of Omicron scare, the government has started testing in public places. Whereas, attention is also being paid to tracing and treatment. People coming from outside are being tested at the airport.

Also Read: 2 cases of Omicron detected in India; 5 contacts test Covid positive, samples sent for Genomic Sequencing

Jain confirmed that, "a total of 74 foreign returnees have been admitted to the Loknayak Jaiprakash Hospital, which has been dedicated for the treatment of Omicron patients, out of which 36 have been discharged."He also said that, "the Omicron infection is under control in Delhi, and there has been no cases of transmission in the community so far."