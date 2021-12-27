New Delhi: Delhi on Monday reported 331 new cases of Covid-19, one death, and 144 recoveries in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the last seven months, the officials informed.

According to the Health Ministry data, Delhi on Monday recorded the most cases of Omicron variant in the country. The national capital has so far logged 142 cases, the maximum by any state or UT.

The city's cumulative tally stands at 14,43,352, while the death toll rose to 25,105. The number of active cases stands at 1,279, of which 692 patients are in home isolation.

National capital has done 48,589 tests in the last 24 hours, Out of which 46,549 is RT-PCR and 2,040 antigen tests. Apart from this, the number of containment zones has reached 310.

Meanwhile, India reported 6,531 new coronavirus cases and 315 deaths on Monday, according to the health ministry. This pushed the total active cases to 75,841 and the death count to 4,79,997. The number of Omicron cases has risen to 578 in the country and at least 151 have recovered, the health ministry added.

