New Delhi: The national capital is once again in the grip of Covid-19 once logging over 17000 cases on Friday with the city staring at a total lockdown.

Delhi on Friday recorded 17,335 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8, 2021 and nine deaths, while the positivity rate mounted to 17.73 percent, according to data shared by the health department. This is a significant rise from Thursday when the city recorded 15,097 new cases at a positivity rate of 15.34 percent.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority will meet on Monday to discuss further restrictions, including 'total curfew', under the Graded Response Action plan, officials said.

With the rise in the number of coronavirus cases and its variant Omicron, a weekend curfew was imposed in Delhi from 10 pm on Friday till 5 am on Monday.

On Wednesday and Tuesday, 10,665 and 5,481 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 11.88 percent and 8.37 percent, respectively, according to official figures. "The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting has been scheduled on Monday at noon in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. Further restrictions could be decided as the cases are fast rising," official sources said.

READ: COVID hits three jails inside Tihar complex; 14 inmates, 23 staff test positive

The agenda of the meeting includes a review of the COVID-19 situation and preparation in the wake of rising Omicron cases in Delhi, a discussion on the implementation of GRAP (Level 4 Red), and a review of the vaccination programme. "Discussion on implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (Level 4 Red Alert) as positivity of Covid has crossed 15.34 percent," stated the notice listing agenda of the meeting.

The Red Alert is the topmost level of restrictions, including a total curfew, closure of all non-essential shops, Metro trains, government offices, except those dealing with essential services, under the four-stage Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) approved by DDMA. It was also discussed in the previous meeting of DDMA, but the authorities decided to impose a weekend curfew instead.

Under GRAP, Red Alert is sounded when Covid positivity crosses 5 percent and stays so for two consecutive days.