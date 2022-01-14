New Delhi: Delhi on Friday reported 24,383 COVID-19 cases and 34 fatalities while the positivity rate surged to 30.64 per cent, according to health department data.

Though the number of new cases was less than that of Thursday, the positivity rate increased.

On Thursday, Delhi had reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic, and 31 deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 29.21 per cent.

Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

According to the data, Friday's positivity rate is the highest since May 1, when it was 31.61 per cent.

On Wednesday, Delhi had logged 40 deaths, the highest since June 10 last year, when 44 fatalities were recorded.

According to the government data, 2,529 patients are in hospitals. As many as 815 patients are on oxygen support, including 99 who are on ventilator.

Also Read: Over 75% of those who died of Covid were unvaccinated: Delhi Health Minister

COVID-19 cases are rising fast in the national capital but there is no reason to worry, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday, emphasising that hospitalisation and death rates are quite low.

He asked people to be responsible and assured them that the government has made all preparations and enough hospital beds are available.

He also said that the restrictions imposed in view of the surge in coronavirus cases will only be tightened if necessary, "but if corona cases begin to decline, we will relax the restrictions."

"Cases are rapidly increasing and there are no two ways about it. We all know that the Omicron variant is quite transmissible and infectious," Kejriwal told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

PTI