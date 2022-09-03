New Delhi: Delhi on Saturday recorded three coronavirus-related deaths and 236 fresh cases with a reduced positivity rate of 1.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department here. The new cases came out of 14,023 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. Delhi on Friday logged two Covid-related deaths and 299 cases with a positivity rate of 2.17 per cent.

With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,00,423. The death toll from the pandemic climbed to 26,477 in the national capital. Delhi on Thursday recorded three fatalities and 271 cases with a positivity rate of 2.07 per cent. The city on Wednesday logged two coronavirus-related deaths and 377 cases with a positivity rate of 2.58 per cent.

Also read: Less number of women delivered at institutional facilities amid Covid, says Niti Aayog report

The capital on Tuesday reported 382 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.85 per cent, along with five fatalities. On Monday, it reported 214 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.77 per cent, along with four deaths. The city on Sunday logged 397 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 per cent and five fatalities. According to the latest bulletin, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stood at 1,292, down from 1,457 the previous day.

As many as 914 patients are in home isolation, it stated. Of the 9,391 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 168 are occupied, it said. There are 150 containment zones in the city, it added. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave. (PTI)