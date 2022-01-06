New Delhi: Delhi is witnessing a rapid surge in Covid-19 cases. In the last 24 hours the capital saw 15,097 fresh cases, a record 24-hour increase since May 8 last year.

With the new surge, the infection rate in Delhi has now risen to 15.34 percent. In the same period, 6 people lost their lives from the infection.

This led the death toll to rise to 25,127.

On May 8, 2021, 17,364 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 23.34 percent. As many as 332 deaths were also recorded on that day.

On the other hand, 98,434 tests were done in the capital in the last 24 hours.

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,89,463. Over 14.32 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

Currently, A total of 1,116 COVID-19 oxygen beds out of 12,104 are occupied in the Delhi hospitals, while 72 ICU beds with ventilators have patients.

City Health Minister Satyender Jain, however, tried to counter the numbers, saying the stats did not necessarily mean patients required oxygen or ventilator support.

"If there are patients on such beds, it does not mean they require oxygen. Similarly, if a patient is on a ventilator bed, it does not mean he requires ventilator support," he said.

The Delhi High Court, meanwhile, also on Thursday asked the city government to make it aware of the position of COVID-19 new variant Omicron in the national capital, including how many patients are in ICU, on ventilator support and with oxygen beds in hospitals.

"We want to know the position of Omicron," a bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh stated.