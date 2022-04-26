New Delhi: Delhi reported 1,204 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 4.64 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Tuesday. The national capital had on Monday reported 1,011 cases and one death, while the positivity rate rose to 6.42 per cent. The infection tally in the national capital stands at 18,77,091 and the death toll at 26,169, the bulletin stated. A total of 25,963 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city on Monday, it said.

Delhi on Sunday saw 1,083 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.48 per cent, while one person died due to the disease. The city had reported 1,094 COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the highest since February 10, with a positivity rate of 4.82 per cent and two deaths. Delhi had logged 1,042 cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent and two fatalities on Friday. On Thursday, the city reported 965 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.71 per cent and one death.

PTI

