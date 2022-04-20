New Delhi: Delhi continues to register a spike in daily Covid-19 cases logging 1,009 fresh infections and 1 death in the last 24 hours, according to data shared by the city health department on Wednesday. The active cases in the national capital stood at 2,641. The positivity rate has spiked to 5.70 per cent. On Tuesday, Delhi had reported 632 fresh Covid cases, while the positivity rate inched to 4.42 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA), in its meeting on Wednesday, decided to come up with a separate Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for schools in consultation with experts. It was also decided to impose a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks in public places in the national capital.

