New Delhi: The national capital on Monday night saw another spell of thunderstorms and heavy rain which gave Delhiites much-needed respite from the sweltering heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the intense heatwave conditions are unlikely to hit the national capital at least for another six days. The morning weather conditions were caused due to a western disturbance affecting northwest India. There was moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by strong gusty winds blowing at 80 kmph. The weather department has issued a Yellow alert for Tuesday and has forecast partly cloudy skies with light rain or thundershower, along with gusty winds at the speed of 30-40 kmph.

As pre-monsoon has hit several parts of the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi, the India Meteorological Department has predicted that the rains will continue for some more days in these states. Delhiites on Monday morning witnessed a sudden dip in temperature with thunderstorms and rains and recorded a minimum temperature of 17.2 degrees Celsius, nine notches below the season's average.

With inputs from Agency

