New Delhi: Ramlila in Delhi this year will go hi-tech. With Covid-related restrictions almost entirely lifted, one of the major organizers of Ram Lila-Luv Kush Ramlila- is determined to make it a grand spectacle this year with a combination of silver screen star power and jaw-dropping stunts and special effects.

Not only will Bahulbali star Prabhas burn the effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakaran, and Meghnath but he will also release the first look of his much-anticipated film Adipurush on the same day. The organizers of the famous Luv Kush Ramlila said that an eminent stunt master from Mumbai for executing the special effects.

Arjun Agarwal, president of Luv Kush Ramlila Committee said that this year the theme of Ramlila will be based on the temple of Ramlala and will be held in the historical ground of Red Fort. It will be held upon as a gargantuan stage measuring 180 feet in length and 60 feet in width. The three-storied platforms will be 40 feet tall. The organizers said 3D special effects will be used in depicting the Ashoka Vatika scene where nine demons will appear flying through the air to scare Sita and then will disappear.

Giant cranes have been installed on both sides of the stage where Lord Ram and Ravana will be seen fighting against each other in flying chariots. Sparks will fly when their swords will clash. The war between the armies of Lord Ram and Ravana will be depicted using hi-tech special effects with demons shown flying in the air and then suddenly disappearing. The organizers said that 22 actors along with 250 local artists will perform on the occasion.

There will also be heavy security arrangements with 129 specialized private security officials being deployed and 125 CCTV cameras will be used. Apart from that, a large number of police personnel will also be deployed.

However, no firecrackers will be used during the event. Soundtracks of previous years will be used in place of firecrackers, so that people will not even feel that firecrackers were not used during the burning of effigies