New Delhi: The air pollution level of Delhi has crossed over 400 on Thursday, falling under the 'severe category. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi is reported to be 416.

Central Pollution Control Board has indicated an emergency need to bring the pollution under control since the air toxicity has also increased alongside.

Various parts of Delhi witnesses the worst air condition. The pollution level of Ghaziabad, Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram was recorded under the 'very poor' and 'severe' categories.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

