New Delhi: The air pollution of the national capital has again slipped down the 'very poor' category having recorded an overall AQI of 399

Following this, the AQI of Noida dropped to be "critical" category with an AQI of 507, while at Gurugram it is 'very poor' with AQI 319. Various other areas of Delhi have dropped under the 'severe' category.

With this respect, the Center's Air Quality Management Commission has temporarily banned all construction and demolition activities in Delhi.

In a report, the Central Pollution Control Board stated that toxicity in Delhi's air has increased.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai stated that night patrol teams have been set up to monitor the pollution control norms.

Besides this, physical classes for Class 6 and above are said to resume by Saturday.

